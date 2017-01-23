Santa Cruz elected officials wrangle over city panel appointments
SANTA CRUZ >> During what is often a routine agenda item, Santa Cruz Council members divided on Tuesday afternoon over appointments to several city commissions and committees. Council newcomers Sandy Brown and Chris Krohn made several attempts to nominate two unsuccessful City Council candidates from November's election, but failed in their bid.
