Santa Cruz County supervisors to change ADU rules

SANTA CRUZ >> When Gov. Jerry Brown signed SB 1069 in September, supporters praised the legislation for making accessory dwelling units less expensive to build by prohibiting water and sewer agencies from charging hookup fees for a rental inside an existing house or in a detached garage on the same lot. Tuesday, Santa Cruz County supervisors discussed how to reconcile county code, state fire code and the state law to encourage granny units.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Cruz Sentinel.