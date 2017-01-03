Santa Cruz County supervisors to change ADU rules
SANTA CRUZ >> When Gov. Jerry Brown signed SB 1069 in September, supporters praised the legislation for making accessory dwelling units less expensive to build by prohibiting water and sewer agencies from charging hookup fees for a rental inside an existing house or in a detached garage on the same lot. Tuesday, Santa Cruz County supervisors discussed how to reconcile county code, state fire code and the state law to encourage granny units.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Cruz Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Santa Cruz Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|45 min
|John MoFo Snyder
|4,838
|Teens protest legislation (Mar '06)
|Mon
|forum DOA
|236
|Boulder Creek man will stand trial for throwing... (Apr '10)
|Jan 3
|Grsndma
|96
|Navigating the Holidays in a Mixed-Faith Family
|Dec 23
|Jesus Is
|4
|Body found near west levee (Mar '09)
|Dec 23
|I know her
|86
|Grand jury indicts 13 alleged members of San Jo... (May '08)
|Dec 21
|Sleepyv
|114
|Rare plant named after rock guitarist Jimi Hend...
|Dec 17
|wichita-rick
|2
Find what you want!
Search Santa Cruz Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC