Santa Cruz County Sheriffa s Office completes bodycam training
Sgt. Dee Baldwin, left, leads a training session on the use of bodycam cameras at the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's office as a deputy syncs his phone and camera Wednesday. SANTA CRUZ >> The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday completed its rollout of giving all peace officers bodycams.
