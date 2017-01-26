Santa Cruz County Sheriffa s Office c...

Santa Cruz County Sheriffa s Office completes bodycam training

Sgt. Dee Baldwin, left, leads a training session on the use of bodycam cameras at the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's office as a deputy syncs his phone and camera Wednesday. SANTA CRUZ >> The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday completed its rollout of giving all peace officers bodycams.

