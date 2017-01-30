Santa Cruz County Jail released seven to ICE in 2016
The Harbor High multipurpose room is filled with locals during a community forum in December about potential changes to immigration status. The Trust Act, Assembly Bill 4, went into effect on Jan. 1, 2014 and prohibits local law enforcement from detaining an individual on the basis of a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement hold after that individual becomes eligible for release from custody, unless, at the time that the individual becomes eligible for release from custody they have been convicted of specified crimes, among other specified conditions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Cruz Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Santa Cruz Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09)
|Mon
|Community Disorga...
|496
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|Mon
|Kornho Granny
|4,841
|Teens protest legislation (Mar '06)
|Mon
|Horacio
|240
|Obituaries, May 3, 2008: Galli (May '08)
|Jan 26
|Bingo
|10
|Garbage Truck Hit My Car - How Do I Obtain Pict...
|Jan 26
|onlylies1993
|1
|roofiess, Xanies bar, Blues, oc, Addyis, ...
|Jan 24
|smeglard
|2
|New voice in Santa Cruz County for animal right... (Jan '09)
|Jan 21
|Repent
|215
Find what you want!
Search Santa Cruz Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC