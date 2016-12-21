Santa Cruz County enjoys quiet New Yeara s Eve
Pacific Avenue in downtown Santa Cruz is calm and quiet on Sunday morning after New Year's Eve festivities lit the streets Saturday night. SANTA CRUZ >> A rowdy year came to a relatively peaceful close Saturday night as law enforcement around the county made fewer arrests and logged fewer disturbances than previous years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Cruz Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Santa Cruz Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|DBS Lost....Crickets From The Loon
|48 min
|DBS Lost
|1
|On the 51st day of X-mas (DBS version) (Dec '14)
|50 min
|DBS Lost
|3
|This Blue Alien Planet Is Not at All Earth-Like
|53 min
|Tom Cunniffs Big Win
|5
|Hey Tom.....
|55 min
|Tom Cunniffs Big Win
|3
|2016 The Year Topix Died
|59 min
|DBS Lost
|10
|Cold Temperatures in the forecast.
|1 hr
|Tom Cunniffs B Body
|6
|Say No To The Hubble Museum in Santa Cruz
|1 hr
|Tom Cunniffs Trol...
|4
Find what you want!
Search Santa Cruz Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC