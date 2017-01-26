Santa Cruz County basks in commercial...

Santa Cruz County basks in commercial spotlight

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Santa Cruz Sentinel

SANTA CRUZ >> Davenport Beach and Henry Cowell Redwoods State Park are featured as backdrops for Visit California's newest commercial campaign, “Living the Dream.” Chef Corey Lee, owner of “In Situ” restaurant inside the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art, is in the farm-to-table scene in Davenport; basketball legend Earvin “Magic” Johnson and actor-comedian George Lopez also appear. The Santa Cruz County Film Commission, part of tourism promotion agency Visit Santa Cruz County, helped identify locations and logistics.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Cruz Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Cruz Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Obituaries, May 3, 2008: Galli (May '08) 2 hr Bingo 10
Garbage Truck Hit My Car - How Do I Obtain Pict... 12 hr onlylies1993 1
roofiess, Xanies bar, Blues, oc, Addyis, ... Jan 24 smeglard 2
News New voice in Santa Cruz County for animal right... (Jan '09) Jan 21 Repent 215
News Boy, 4, shoots babysitter for stepping on his foot (Jan '09) Jan 17 donniejonestreet 4
News Watsonville gang member sentenced to life for 2... (Mar '08) Jan 14 Big Time Homie14 21
News Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09) Jan 14 a-citizen 493
See all Santa Cruz Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Cruz Forum Now

Santa Cruz Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Cruz Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Climate Change
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Wikileaks
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Santa Cruz, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,497 • Total comments across all topics: 278,290,481

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC