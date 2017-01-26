Santa Cruz County basks in commercial spotlight
SANTA CRUZ >> Davenport Beach and Henry Cowell Redwoods State Park are featured as backdrops for Visit California's newest commercial campaign, “Living the Dream.” Chef Corey Lee, owner of “In Situ” restaurant inside the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art, is in the farm-to-table scene in Davenport; basketball legend Earvin “Magic” Johnson and actor-comedian George Lopez also appear. The Santa Cruz County Film Commission, part of tourism promotion agency Visit Santa Cruz County, helped identify locations and logistics.
