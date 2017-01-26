Santa Cruz County activists explore the impact of deportation
Paul Johnston of the UCSC Department of Sociology speaks at Resurrection Church in Aptos on Sunday during the Border Wounds community forum. APTOS >> More than 100 activists gathered in Resurrection Catholic Church on Sunday to explore the impact of deportation on immigrant families and organize opposition to a potential rise in deportations under the Trump administration.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Cruz Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Santa Cruz Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|32 min
|Kornho Granny
|4,841
|Teens protest legislation (Mar '06)
|1 hr
|Horacio
|240
|Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09)
|9 hr
|WelbyMD
|495
|Obituaries, May 3, 2008: Galli (May '08)
|Jan 26
|Bingo
|10
|Garbage Truck Hit My Car - How Do I Obtain Pict...
|Jan 26
|onlylies1993
|1
|roofiess, Xanies bar, Blues, oc, Addyis, ...
|Jan 24
|smeglard
|2
|New voice in Santa Cruz County for animal right... (Jan '09)
|Jan 21
|Repent
|215
Find what you want!
Search Santa Cruz Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC