Santa Cruz communities hold firm in face of a sanctuary citya crackdown

SANTA CRUZ >> An executive order signed by President Donald Trump on Wednesday targeting so-called “sanctuary cities” could put communities such as Santa Cruz County and two of its cities directly in the cross hairs. The order, “ Enhancing Public Safety in the Interior of the United States ,” states that sanctuary jurisdictions are violating federal law by attempting to shield immigrants without legal documentation from deportation.

