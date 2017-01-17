Santa Cruz Chamber leader assesses a ...

Santa Cruz Chamber leader assesses a decade of change

Read more: Santa Cruz Sentinel

The top ambassadors for the Santa Cruz Chamber of Commerce for 2016, based on a point system for attending events, are: SANTA CRUZ >> Ten years ago when Bill Tysseling became executive director of the Santa Cruz Chamber of Commerce, the housing market had not yet started to collapse, the iPhone had not been invented and Barack Obama had yet to embark on his successful campaign for the presidency. Wednesday, Tysseling spoke to nearly 100 members at the annual chamber luncheon at the Cocoanut Grove as he prepares to step down, assessing three forces that could affect the local economy.

Read more at Santa Cruz Sentinel.

Santa Cruz, CA

