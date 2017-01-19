Salvaty To Be Title IX Coordinator
Kathleen Salvaty will be appointed the new system-wide Title IX coordinator for the University of California, the UC Office of the President announced last Thursday. The UCOP released a statement on Jan. 12 saying Salvaty, who currently works as Title IX Coordinator for UCLA, will fill the position on Feb. 6. Salvaty worked as an attorney for 15 years and is licensed to practice law in California and New York.
