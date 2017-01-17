Robbery reported at Santa Cruz motel

Robbery reported at Santa Cruz motel

13 hrs ago

SANTA CRUZ >> Police said men paid for an exotic dancer and were robbed when the transaction went awry about 8 p.m. Monday at a motel on the 600 block of Riverside Avenue, according to Santa Cruz police. One of four suspects remains at large after the robbery, Police Department spokeswoman Joyce Blaschke said in a release issued Tuesday afternoon.

