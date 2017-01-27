Richmond: Sordid past of drifter linked to six killings
Earlier this week, authorities here linked a dead man to five unsolved killings, ending decades-long investigations and making headlines across the nation. The man was identified by authorities as a drifter named Bob Evans, but it's unclear if that's his true identity; he has many aliases, birthdates, and supposed areas of origin.
