Rain Takes Its Toll Historic hollowed...

Rain Takes Its Toll Historic hollowed-out sequoia falls in California

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Fox News

A giant sequoia tree in California, most known for the huge tunnel carved through its center, toppled over the weekend during the spate of storms that plagued the northern part of the state. According to the San Francisco Chronicle , the historic Pioneer Cabin in Calaveras Big Trees State Park in Calaveras County came down during heavy rains on Sunday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Cruz Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Teens protest legislation (Mar '06) Mon forum DOA 236
News Boulder Creek man will stand trial for throwing... (Apr '10) Jan 3 Grsndma 96
News Navigating the Holidays in a Mixed-Faith Family Dec 23 Jesus Is 4
News Body found near west levee (Mar '09) Dec 23 I know her 86
News Grand jury indicts 13 alleged members of San Jo... (May '08) Dec 21 Sleepyv 114
News Rare plant named after rock guitarist Jimi Hend... Dec 17 wichita-rick 2
Okay--king tide with rain storm means rivermout... Dec 13 worried 3
See all Santa Cruz Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Cruz Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Santa Cruz County was issued at January 10 at 9:57AM PST

Santa Cruz Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Cruz Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
 

Santa Cruz, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,529 • Total comments across all topics: 277,779,342

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC