Raccoon rescued from drain in 20 hour operation collapses and dies
A raccoon that was trapped in a drain pipe under a parking lot was rescued after almost 20 hours only to collapse and die the following morning. The rescue effort began after a homeless man alerted police to cries he heard coming from the drain in a shopping center parking lot off Freedom Boulevard in Santa Cruz, California, Daily Mail reports.
