Quick Bites, Jan. 4, 2017: New county food service rules take effect
To protect the environment, reduce litter and to encourage recycling and the composting of food service waste, the Santa Cruz County Board of Supervisors has approved new rules for all food service businesses and special events in the unincorporated areas of the county. They went into effect Sunday, Jan. 1. All to-go food service ware provided to customers in the unincorporated areas of the county must be recyclable or compostable, as certified by the Biodegradable Products Institute.
