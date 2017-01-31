PVUSD vows to protect immigrant students in South Santa Cruz County

Watsonville High student Angel Ramos works with Stephany Ramos of UCSC Dreamweavers at the Santa Cruz Museum of Art & History in 2015. The Dreamweavers are a resource group for undocumented students and they were partnering with Watsonville High students to put on an exhibit - 'What it Means to be American' - at the Mello Center on the Watsonville High campus.

