PVUSD vows to protect immigrant students in South Santa Cruz County
Watsonville High student Angel Ramos works with Stephany Ramos of UCSC Dreamweavers at the Santa Cruz Museum of Art & History in 2015. The Dreamweavers are a resource group for undocumented students and they were partnering with Watsonville High students to put on an exhibit - 'What it Means to be American' - at the Mello Center on the Watsonville High campus.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Cruz Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Santa Cruz Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09)
|3 hr
|WelbyMD
|499
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|Mon
|Kornho Granny
|4,841
|Teens protest legislation (Mar '06)
|Mon
|Horacio
|240
|Obituaries, May 3, 2008: Galli (May '08)
|Jan 26
|Bingo
|10
|Garbage Truck Hit My Car - How Do I Obtain Pict...
|Jan 26
|onlylies1993
|1
|roofiess, Xanies bar, Blues, oc, Addyis, ...
|Jan 24
|smeglard
|2
|New voice in Santa Cruz County for animal right... (Jan '09)
|Jan 21
|Repent
|215
Find what you want!
Search Santa Cruz Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC