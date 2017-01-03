Preview: Talking Dreads to Play Moe's Alley
It wasn't a surprise to anyone who had picked up on David Byrne and company's obvious fondness for African, Latin and Caribbean music. As if to complete the circle, a reggae band performing Talking Heads songs has sprung up, something that should have happened years ago.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Metro Santa Cruz.
