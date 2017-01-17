Preview: Greg Loiacono to Play Crepe Place

Steely-eyed Greg Loiacono is known as the axeman for Bay Area legends the Mother Hips, but the silver-fleck-haired virtuoso has a new passion project that's gaining momentum. Loiacono's latest solo work is called , a collection of chestnuts and gems, written over the last 10 years that either never made the Mother Hips rotation or were designed specifically for the recently debuted album.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Metro Santa Cruz.