Police looking for man who stole bag of guns from car
Police are searching for a suspect who broke into a car earlier this week in Santa Cruz and took a duffel bag with ammunition and loaded handguns inside it. The car burglary happened on Monday between 9 and 10 p.m. on Doyle Street adjacent to the One Double Oh Seven Club on Soquel Avenue.
