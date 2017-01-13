Pizza delivery by skateboard gets aro...

Pizza delivery by skateboard gets around Los Gatos gridlock

23 hrs ago

A driver from the Los Gatos location of Pizza My Heart, a California chain that includes the Santa Cruz store pictured here, came to the rescue of a mother and son stuck in hours of traffic in Los Gatos on Jan. 11, 2017. Snow, rain, heat and gloom of night may not deter a postal carrier, but Highway 17 mudslides and Los Gatos traffic proved to be no match for Pizza My Heart delivery dude Daniel Chrisjansen .

