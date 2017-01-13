Pizza delivery by skateboard gets around Los Gatos gridlock
A driver from the Los Gatos location of Pizza My Heart, a California chain that includes the Santa Cruz store pictured here, came to the rescue of a mother and son stuck in hours of traffic in Los Gatos on Jan. 11, 2017. Snow, rain, heat and gloom of night may not deter a postal carrier, but Highway 17 mudslides and Los Gatos traffic proved to be no match for Pizza My Heart delivery dude Daniel Chrisjansen .
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.
Add your comments below
Santa Cruz Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Watsonville gang member sentenced to life for 2... (Mar '08)
|6 hr
|Big Time Homie14
|21
|Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09)
|15 hr
|a-citizen
|493
|Boy, 4, shoots babysitter for stepping on his foot (Jan '09)
|23 hr
|themoonvilletunnel
|3
|New voice in Santa Cruz County for animal right... (Jan '09)
|Fri
|Pat Kittle - Sant...
|214
|Boulder Creek man will stand trial for throwing... (Apr '10)
|Jan 3
|Grsndma
|96
|Navigating the Holidays in a Mixed-Faith Family
|Dec 23
|Jesus Is
|4
|Body found near west levee (Mar '09)
|Dec 23
|I know her
|86
Find what you want!
Search Santa Cruz Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC