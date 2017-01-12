Pajaro River remains below flood level, officials optimistic
WATSONVILLE >> Following unexpected pulses of runoff from the Llagas Creek and San Benito River basins, the water level in the Pajaro River exceeded 28 feet at 6 a.m. Thursday morning, spurring city and county officials to issue a precautionary flood warning and activate reverse 911 calls to residents in the floodzone. However, by 2:30 p.m. the Pajaro River level remained at 28.2 feet, according to Jason Hoppin, communications manager for the County of Santa Cruz - slightly lower than the 28.36 foot reading at 1:30 p.m. “So far we've seen very consistent readings throughout the day suggesting the river has leveled off,” Hoppin said.
