Opinion January 4, 2017
I'm sure there were local entertainment celebrities in Santa Cruz before the reality TV era-there had to be, right? But the way I remember it, hit the airwaves in 2001 was unlike anything that had come before it around here, and it paved the way for future ) are pretty much Santa Cruz's perfect local-celeb power couple. But what do you do with the power that comes with that? Where do you funnel that attention? I've always admired the very Santa Cruz attitude Lex has had about it, and the way he's used his name to generate buzz for things he believed were worthwhile.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Metro Santa Cruz.
Add your comments below
Santa Cruz Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|This Blue Alien Planet Is Not at All Earth-Like
|8 hr
|Neutral Observer ...
|3
|Hey Tom.....
|Tue
|elephant seal
|4
|Boulder Creek man will stand trial for throwing... (Apr '10)
|Tue
|Grsndma
|96
|2016 The Year Topix Died
|Tue
|Cat in Cuisinart
|10
|Navigating the Holidays in a Mixed-Faith Family
|Dec 23
|Jesus Is
|4
|Body found near west levee (Mar '09)
|Dec 23
|I know her
|86
|Grand jury indicts 13 alleged members of San Jo... (May '08)
|Dec 21
|Sleepyv
|114
Find what you want!
Search Santa Cruz Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC