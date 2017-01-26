Open roads in the Santa Cruz Mountains

Open roads in the Santa Cruz Mountains

According to the Santa Cruz County road closures list , most roads popular for road cyclists have opened to traffic, though they advise caution due to debris in the lanes, with many roads reduced to a single lane due to slides and slipouts. The few roads that are still closed may or may not be passable by bike.

