Obama Moves To Protect More California Coast In Mendocino, Humboldt, Santa Cruz

13 hrs ago

Thanks, Obama: Among the final acts of a presidency in which conservation was a "cornerstone," the commander-in-chief has designated more than 6,000 acres of coastal areas to join the California Coastal National Monument, the White House announced . The monument, which the LA Times explains runs along the coast of the Golden State and extends 12 miles out to sea.

