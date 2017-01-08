New Santa Cruz Cannabis Trade Organization Meeting
NEW SANTA CRUZ CANNABIS TRADE ORGANIZATION MEETING ANNOUNCED The public is invited to attend the first meeting of the new cannabis trade organization, Green Trade Santa Cruz on Tuesday, January 10, 2017 at 6:00PM at the Old Freight Building in Depot Park, 119 Center Street, Santa Cruz, CA. This free meeting is for anyone that intends on applying for a license to cultivate, manufacture or distribute cannabis in Santa Cruz County, or are interested in the future of regulated commercial cannabis in the Santa Cruz community.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Indybay.org.
Add your comments below
Santa Cruz Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Teens protest legislation (Mar '06)
|8 hr
|forum DOA
|236
|Boulder Creek man will stand trial for throwing... (Apr '10)
|Jan 3
|Grsndma
|96
|Navigating the Holidays in a Mixed-Faith Family
|Dec 23
|Jesus Is
|4
|Body found near west levee (Mar '09)
|Dec 23
|I know her
|86
|Grand jury indicts 13 alleged members of San Jo... (May '08)
|Dec 21
|Sleepyv
|114
|Rare plant named after rock guitarist Jimi Hend...
|Dec 17
|wichita-rick
|2
|Okay--king tide with rain storm means rivermout...
|Dec 13
|worried
|3
Find what you want!
Search Santa Cruz Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC