NEW SANTA CRUZ CANNABIS TRADE ORGANIZATION MEETING ANNOUNCED The public is invited to attend the first meeting of the new cannabis trade organization, Green Trade Santa Cruz on Tuesday, January 10, 2017 at 6:00PM at the Old Freight Building in Depot Park, 119 Center Street, Santa Cruz, CA. This free meeting is for anyone that intends on applying for a license to cultivate, manufacture or distribute cannabis in Santa Cruz County, or are interested in the future of regulated commercial cannabis in the Santa Cruz community.

