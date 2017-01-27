New Leaf Community Markets closing Pl...

New Leaf Community Markets closing Pleasanton store

Next Story Prev Story
2 min ago Read more: Pleasanton Weekly

New Leaf Community Markets has announced it will soon close its Pleasanton grocery store, which anchors the Vintage Hills Shopping Center at the corner of Bernal and Vineyard avenues. "We put a lot of thought into this decision, and we believe it is the right thing to do for the long-term growth of our company," New Leaf officials said in a post on the company website.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pleasanton Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Cruz Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Obituaries, May 3, 2008: Galli (May '08) Thu Bingo 10
Garbage Truck Hit My Car - How Do I Obtain Pict... Thu onlylies1993 1
roofiess, Xanies bar, Blues, oc, Addyis, ... Jan 24 smeglard 2
News Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06) Jan 23 Unknown 4,840
News Teens protest legislation (Mar '06) Jan 22 Red Foreman 237
News New voice in Santa Cruz County for animal right... (Jan '09) Jan 21 Repent 215
News Boy, 4, shoots babysitter for stepping on his foot (Jan '09) Jan 17 donniejonestreet 4
See all Santa Cruz Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Cruz Forum Now

Santa Cruz Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Cruz Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Mexico
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Climate Change
  4. China
  5. Wikileaks
 

Santa Cruz, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,466 • Total comments across all topics: 278,336,517

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC