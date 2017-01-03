Naturea s fury displayed when killer whales hunt on Monterey Bay

The male transient killer whale, with his distinctively large dorsal fin, surfaces close to Monterey Bay Whale Watch's Point Sur Clipper on Dec. 29. Photo by Jodi Frediani -- Jodi Frediani Photography MONTEREY >> Santa Cruz-based nature photographer Jodi Frediani has swam with humpback whales and has entered the ocean and photographed them hundreds of times before. As a result, she knew the dolphin hunt she witnessed recently was a rare occasion.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Cruz Sentinel.