Name Dropping: Young writers writing ...

Name Dropping: Young writers writing for the future

Next Story Prev Story
16 min ago Read more: Santa Cruz Sentinel

Young authors were recently recognized for their budding talents, as Bookshop Santa Cruz announced the winners for the 2016 Young Writers Contest. In the 6-8 age group, the First Place winner was Sage Silver from Mountain School.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Cruz Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Cruz Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Watsonville gang member sentenced to life for 2... (Mar '08) 2 hr Big Time Homie14 21
News Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09) 11 hr a-citizen 493
News Boy, 4, shoots babysitter for stepping on his foot (Jan '09) 18 hr themoonvilletunnel 3
News New voice in Santa Cruz County for animal right... (Jan '09) Fri Pat Kittle - Sant... 214
News Boulder Creek man will stand trial for throwing... (Apr '10) Jan 3 Grsndma 96
News Navigating the Holidays in a Mixed-Faith Family Dec 23 Jesus Is 4
News Body found near west levee (Mar '09) Dec 23 I know her 86
See all Santa Cruz Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Cruz Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Beach Hazards Statement for Santa Cruz County was issued at January 14 at 2:21PM PST

Santa Cruz Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Cruz Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Cuba
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pope Francis
 

Santa Cruz, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,689 • Total comments across all topics: 277,910,991

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC