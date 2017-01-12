Name Dropping: Young writers writing for the future
Young authors were recently recognized for their budding talents, as Bookshop Santa Cruz announced the winners for the 2016 Young Writers Contest. In the 6-8 age group, the First Place winner was Sage Silver from Mountain School.
