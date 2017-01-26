Name Dropping: Robert and Joanne Rudolph celebrate 70 years of marriage
The Santa Cruz chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution recently recognized nine local high school seniors who were chosen by their high schools for being Good Citizens. The couple began as high school sweethearts at Berkeley High.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Cruz Sentinel.
Comments
Add your comments below
Santa Cruz Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09)
|1 hr
|WelbyMD
|495
|Obituaries, May 3, 2008: Galli (May '08)
|Jan 26
|Bingo
|10
|Garbage Truck Hit My Car - How Do I Obtain Pict...
|Jan 26
|onlylies1993
|1
|roofiess, Xanies bar, Blues, oc, Addyis, ...
|Jan 24
|smeglard
|2
|New voice in Santa Cruz County for animal right... (Jan '09)
|Jan 21
|Repent
|215
|Boy, 4, shoots babysitter for stepping on his foot (Jan '09)
|Jan 17
|donniejonestreet
|4
|Watsonville gang member sentenced to life for 2... (Mar '08)
|Jan 14
|Big Time Homie14
|21
Find what you want!
Search Santa Cruz Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC