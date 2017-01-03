Mudslides take out roads in Santa Cruz County
Pablo Rojas checks out the rain-swollen Soquel Creek as it flows through Soquel Village on Wednesday. SANTA CRUZ >> Wrecks piled up on Highway 17 during the Wednesday morning commute after a night of downpours uprooted trees and triggered mudslides, one of which sent a tractor into a mudslide on North Rodeo Gulch near Ponza Lane, according to the California Highway Patrol.
