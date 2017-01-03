Mudslides close Highway 9 and 17 in t...

Mudslides close Highway 9 and 17 in the wake of storm

6 hrs ago Read more: Santa Cruz Sentinel

BROOKDALE >> Major mudslide have closed Highway 9 just north of Brookdale and Highway 17 at Vine Hill Road Monday morning. The Highway 9 slide appears to have originated from the steep slope in the backyard of a home on Alta Via Drive, which runs parallel to the highway.

