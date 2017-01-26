Mobile van, a Loads of Lovea program washes clothes of Santa Cruz County homeless
Apple engineer Ron Powers helps 54-year-old Kelley Gerkin - born and raised in Santa Cruz but now homeless - load her laundry into one of the mobile washing machines Powers offers homeless from his 'Loads of Love' van. • Mission: To build up, encourage and restore that which has been taken away, such as dignity, value and good health.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Cruz Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Santa Cruz Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obituaries, May 3, 2008: Galli (May '08)
|Thu
|Bingo
|10
|Garbage Truck Hit My Car - How Do I Obtain Pict...
|Thu
|onlylies1993
|1
|roofiess, Xanies bar, Blues, oc, Addyis, ...
|Jan 24
|smeglard
|2
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|Jan 23
|Unknown
|4,840
|Teens protest legislation (Mar '06)
|Jan 22
|Red Foreman
|237
|New voice in Santa Cruz County for animal right... (Jan '09)
|Jan 21
|Repent
|215
|Boy, 4, shoots babysitter for stepping on his foot (Jan '09)
|Jan 17
|donniejonestreet
|4
Find what you want!
Search Santa Cruz Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC