MIIS and UC respond to refugee travel ban
Reaction is coming in from all over the Central Coast regarding President Donald Trump's executive order restricting entry into the United States by individuals from seven countries. Those countries are Syria, Iraq, Iran, Libya, Sudan, Yemen and Somalia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KION 46.
Comments
Add your comments below
Santa Cruz Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09)
|20 hr
|Community Disorga...
|496
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|Mon
|Kornho Granny
|4,841
|Teens protest legislation (Mar '06)
|Mon
|Horacio
|240
|Obituaries, May 3, 2008: Galli (May '08)
|Jan 26
|Bingo
|10
|Garbage Truck Hit My Car - How Do I Obtain Pict...
|Jan 26
|onlylies1993
|1
|roofiess, Xanies bar, Blues, oc, Addyis, ...
|Jan 24
|smeglard
|2
|New voice in Santa Cruz County for animal right... (Jan '09)
|Jan 21
|Repent
|215
Find what you want!
Search Santa Cruz Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC