Man and woman arrested in Santa Cruz meth bust
SANTA CRUZ >> A Santa Cruz man and woman are accused of selling methamphetamines from a vehicle in Harvey West Park, where police said witnesses saw customers apparently making purchases from the parked drug source on Thursday, according to Santa Cruz Police Department. Calvin Carlson, 52, and Suzanne Winchel, 40, were arrested on suspicion of having a controlled substance for sale, according to a release by the Santa Cruz Police Department.
