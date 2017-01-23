Madyson Middleton case: Trial date vacated in slaying of 8-year-old Santa Cruz girl
There is uncertainty whether the public will have access to the trial of Adrian Jerry Gonzalez, who was 15 when he was arrested on suspicion of killing 8-year-old Madyson Jordan Middleton in Santa Cruz in 2015. The passage of Proposition 57 nullified "direct-file" cases, such as Gonzalez', and returned the cases to juvenile courts, according to the Santa Cruz County District Attorney's Office.
