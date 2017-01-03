Loretta Swit: Next on TVC

Loretta Swit: Next on TVC

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Child of Television

Emmy Award-winning actress Loretta Swit will join us on the next edition of TV CONFIDENTIAL, airing Jan. 6-9 at the following times and venues: Share-a-Vision Radio San Francisco Bay Area Friday 1/6 7pm ET, 4pm PT 10pm ET, 7pm PT Click on the Listen Live button at KSAV.org Use the TuneIn app on your smartphone and type in KSAV Hear us on the KSAV channel on CX Radio Brazil Hear us on your cell phone or landline number by dialing 712-432-4235 Indiana Talks Marion, IN Saturday 1/7 8pm ET, 5pm PT Sunday 1/8 6pm ET, 3pm PT Click on the player at IndianaTalks.com or use the TuneIn app on your smartphone and type in Indiana Talks KSCO AM-1080 and FM-104.1 San Jose, Santa Cruz and Salinas, CA KOMY AM-1340 La Selva Beach and Watsonville, CA Sunday 1/8 9am ET, 6am PT Also streaming at KSCO.com or use the TuneIn app on your smartphone and type in KSCO KHMB AM-1710 KHMV-LP 100.9 FM Half Moon Bay, ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Child of Television.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Cruz Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
DBS Lost....Crickets From The Loon 7 hr Cat in Cuisinart 4
Hey Tom..... Tue elephant seal 4
On the 51st day of X-mas (DBS version) (Dec '14) Tue Phyllis Colby 5
News Boulder Creek man will stand trial for throwing... (Apr '10) Tue Grsndma 96
2016 The Year Topix Died Tue Cat in Cuisinart 11
News This Blue Alien Planet Is Not at All Earth-Like Sun Hubble Museum 1
News Navigating the Holidays in a Mixed-Faith Family Dec 23 Jesus Is 4
See all Santa Cruz Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Cruz Forum Now

Santa Cruz Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Cruz Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Gunman
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. General Motors
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. North Korea
 

Santa Cruz, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,559 • Total comments across all topics: 277,601,205

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC