Loretta Swit: Next on TVC
Emmy Award-winning actress Loretta Swit will join us on the next edition of TV CONFIDENTIAL, airing Jan. 6-9 at the following times and venues: Share-a-Vision Radio San Francisco Bay Area Friday 1/6 7pm ET, 4pm PT 10pm ET, 7pm PT Click on the Listen Live button at KSAV.org Use the TuneIn app on your smartphone and type in KSAV Hear us on the KSAV channel on CX Radio Brazil Hear us on your cell phone or landline number by dialing 712-432-4235 Indiana Talks Marion, IN Saturday 1/7 8pm ET, 5pm PT Sunday 1/8 6pm ET, 3pm PT Click on the player at IndianaTalks.com or use the TuneIn app on your smartphone and type in Indiana Talks KSCO AM-1080 and FM-104.1 San Jose, Santa Cruz and Salinas, CA KOMY AM-1340 La Selva Beach and Watsonville, CA Sunday 1/8 9am ET, 6am PT Also streaming at KSCO.com or use the TuneIn app on your smartphone and type in KSCO KHMB AM-1710 KHMV-LP 100.9 FM Half Moon Bay, ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at Child of Television.
Add your comments below
Santa Cruz Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|DBS Lost....Crickets From The Loon
|7 hr
|Cat in Cuisinart
|4
|Hey Tom.....
|Tue
|elephant seal
|4
|On the 51st day of X-mas (DBS version) (Dec '14)
|Tue
|Phyllis Colby
|5
|Boulder Creek man will stand trial for throwing... (Apr '10)
|Tue
|Grsndma
|96
|2016 The Year Topix Died
|Tue
|Cat in Cuisinart
|11
|This Blue Alien Planet Is Not at All Earth-Like
|Sun
|Hubble Museum
|1
|Navigating the Holidays in a Mixed-Faith Family
|Dec 23
|Jesus Is
|4
Find what you want!
Search Santa Cruz Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC