Looking back at Jim Messinaa s musical odyssey

In between Simon & Garfunkel and Hall & Oates, the most successful and beloved duo in American pop music was a couple of mellow California guys named Kenny Loggins and Jim Messina. Between 1971 and 1976, Loggins & Messina sold 16 million records and introduced a number of hits into the American musical canon including “Your Mama Don't Dance,” “Danny's Song” and “My Music.” Messina comes to Santa Cruz on Jan. 28, carrying an impressive resume as a performer, songwriter and music producer.

