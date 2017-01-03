Loch Lomond Reservoir reaches capacity in rainstorm

The Loch Lomond Reservoir, holding 2.8 billion gallons of Santa Cruz's drinking water, filled to capacity after Tuesday night's rainstorm. FELTON >> The Loch Lomond Reservoir filled to capacity and began spilling over between 4 and 6 a.m. on Wednesday due to the winter storm, according to the Santa Cruz Water Department.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Cruz Sentinel.