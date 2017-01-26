Lighthouse Bank posts record $2.53 million profit for 2016

SANTA CRUZ >> Locally owned Lighthouse Bank posted a record $2.53 million profit for the year, up 8 percent, boosted by a record $991,000 profit for the quarter ending Dec. 31, up 40 percent from a year ago, “Probably the best year in our history,” said Jon Sisk, Lighthouse Bank president. “Loans were paid off and we put loans on.” CEO Lane Lawson credited the opening of the new headquarters at 2020 N. Pacific Ave., Sisk's return and “exceptional performance of our entire team.” • A $9 million construction loan for a 20-unit condo project on Lundy Lane in Scotts Valley, a Bill Brooks development.

