Latino Role Models at Cabrillo teaches college prep
The audience listens to Cabrillo College student Irene Flores as she makes her welcome comments to the Latino Role Models Conference at Cabrillo College in Aptos on Saturday. APTOS >> Roselia Duran of Watsonville made a difficult decision by uprooting her children from Oaxaca, Mexico, and relocating to Santa Cruz County.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Cruz Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Santa Cruz Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obituaries, May 3, 2008: Galli (May '08)
|Thu
|Bingo
|10
|Garbage Truck Hit My Car - How Do I Obtain Pict...
|Jan 26
|onlylies1993
|1
|roofiess, Xanies bar, Blues, oc, Addyis, ...
|Jan 24
|smeglard
|2
|New voice in Santa Cruz County for animal right... (Jan '09)
|Jan 21
|Repent
|215
|Boy, 4, shoots babysitter for stepping on his foot (Jan '09)
|Jan 17
|donniejonestreet
|4
|Watsonville gang member sentenced to life for 2... (Mar '08)
|Jan 14
|Big Time Homie14
|21
|Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09)
|Jan 14
|a-citizen
|493
Find what you want!
Search Santa Cruz Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC