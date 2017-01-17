Landmark old growth redwood in Aptos felled by storms

Kenadi Chitwood, 8; Sam Chitwood, 20; Jack Snyder, 9; Madison Snyder, 14; and Zach Chitwood, 20; pay their respects to The Advocate Tree, the 1,000-year-old redwood that was toppled by last week's storms in the Forest of Nisene Marks State Park. APTOS >> The Advocate Tree, a 1,000-year-old landmark redwood tree in the Forest of Nisene Marks State Park, was toppled by last week's storms.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Cruz Sentinel.