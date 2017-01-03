Kaiser Permanente opens three medical offices, plans Medicare offering in 2018
Kaiser Permanente spent $8.7 million to transform retail space at Crossroads Shopping Center, 1931 Main St., Watsonville into medical offices. SANTA CRUZ >> The not-for-profit health plan Kaiser Permanente, which started coverage for 5,800 members in Santa Cruz County on Jan. 1, is looking at serving people 65 and older in a year.
