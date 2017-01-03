Kaiser Permanente now open in Santa C...

Kaiser Permanente now open in Santa Cruz County

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: San Jose Mercury News

Kaiser Permanente has opened three new medical offices in Santa Cruz County, including one in Scotts Valley Drive at the Granite Creek Business Center. Following through on its plan to make health care more convenient for its Santa Cruz County members, Kaiser Pemanente on Monday announced it has opened three new medical offices in Santa Cruz, Scotts Valley and Watsonville.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Cruz Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
DBS Lost....Crickets From The Loon 21 hr Cat in Cuisinart 3
Say No To The Hubble Museum in Santa Cruz 21 hr Phyllis Colby 5
Cold Temperatures in the forecast. 21 hr Phyllis Colby 7
Hey Tom..... 21 hr elephant seal 4
News This Blue Alien Planet Is Not at All Earth-Like 21 hr Phyllis Colby 6
On the 51st day of X-mas (DBS version) (Dec '14) 21 hr Phyllis Colby 5
News Boulder Creek man will stand trial for throwing... (Apr '10) 22 hr Grsndma 96
See all Santa Cruz Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Cruz Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Warning for Santa Cruz County was issued at January 04 at 3:53AM PST

Santa Cruz Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Cruz Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Gunman
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bill Clinton
  1. South Korea
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. General Motors
  5. Haiti
 

Santa Cruz, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,771 • Total comments across all topics: 277,591,357

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC