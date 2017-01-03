Kaiser Permanente now open in Santa Cruz County
Kaiser Permanente has opened three new medical offices in Santa Cruz County, including one in Scotts Valley Drive at the Granite Creek Business Center. Following through on its plan to make health care more convenient for its Santa Cruz County members, Kaiser Pemanente on Monday announced it has opened three new medical offices in Santa Cruz, Scotts Valley and Watsonville.
