Jim Messina Performs at the Rio Theatre

Fred Armisen and Bill Hader's Netflix comedy series Documentary Now! parodies all kinds of different docs, but its crowning achievement so far is the music mockumentary Gentle and Soft: The Story of the Blue Jean Committee . Based on the award-winning 2013 documentary History of the Eagles , Gentle and Soft follows the story of the fictitious Blue Jean Committee, and how they perfected the 1970s soft-rock "California sound."

