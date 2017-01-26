Jackie Nu ez: Nowa s the time for the...

Jackie Nu ez: Nowa s the time for the final straw, Santa Cruz

14 hrs ago Read more: Santa Cruz Sentinel

We encourage the city of Santa Cruz to upgrade its existing regulations to meet or exceed the Santa Cruz County Strengthened Sustainable Packaging Ordinance that went into effect January 2017. The continued use of single-use plastic perpetuates our dependence on fossil fuels and exacerbates climate change, because most single-use plastic to-go and dine-in ware are made from petroleum.

Santa Cruz, CA

