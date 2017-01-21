Inauguration Day Protest Blocks Streets in Santa Cruz
For several hours, community members blocked the intersection of Pacific Avenue and Water Street at the Town Clock in downtown Santa Cruz as part of a series of interrelated Inauguration Day events to protest the presidency of Donald Trump on January 20. [Top photo: Student marchers arrive at the Santa Cruz Town Clock. Scroll down for more photos.] Organized as a general strike, students from multiple Santa Cruz area schools staged walk outs to join the demonstration.
