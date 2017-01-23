Huge slide destroys Love Creek Falls ...

Huge slide destroys Love Creek Falls in Santa Cruz Mountains

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Santa Cruz Sentinel

In the fading light beneath downed power lines, Love Creek Road neighbors roll a tree trunk from the road that was brought down by a mudslide into Love Creek on Monday. SANTA CRUZ >> In a harrowing development echoing the January 1982 tragedy that killed 10, a massive swath of saturated mountainside above Love Creek Road gave way at 4:45 p.m. Monday, destroying Love Creek Falls and sending residents scrambling.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Cruz Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Cruz Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
roofiess, Xanies bar, Blues, oc, Addyis, ... Sun now 1
News New voice in Santa Cruz County for animal right... (Jan '09) Jan 21 Repent 215
News Boy, 4, shoots babysitter for stepping on his foot (Jan '09) Jan 17 donniejonestreet 4
News Watsonville gang member sentenced to life for 2... (Mar '08) Jan 14 Big Time Homie14 21
News Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09) Jan 14 a-citizen 493
News Boulder Creek man will stand trial for throwing... (Apr '10) Jan 3 Grsndma 96
News Navigating the Holidays in a Mixed-Faith Family Dec '16 Jesus Is 4
See all Santa Cruz Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Cruz Forum Now

Santa Cruz Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Cruz Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Santa Cruz, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,983 • Total comments across all topics: 278,207,159

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC