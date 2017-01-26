Home and Garden Digest, Jan. 27, 2017...

Home and Garden Digest, Jan. 27, 2017: UCSC to host series of workshops

14 hrs ago Read more: Santa Cruz Sentinel

Learn the keys to successfully growing blueberries at the Blueberries in the Home Garden and Small Farm workshop 9:30 a.m. to noon on Sunday, Jan. 29, at the Hay Barn on the UCSC campus. Christof Bernau, garden and greenhouse manager at the UCSC Farm, will talk about blueberry varieties suited to Monterey Bay growing conditions, selecting and preparing planting sites, and creating the soil conditions blueberries need to thrive.

