Home and Garden Digest, Jan. 20, 2017: Garden Center to host free rose-pruning session
Beginning this month, the UC Master Gardeners of Monterey Bay will host free monthly gardening workshops at the group's Watsonville demonstration garden. From 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Jan. 28. Master Gardener Art Nathan will discuss training systems, species selection, and various pruning methods for grapes, then demonstrate how to make wreaths with the cuttings.Visit www.mbmg.ucanr.edu for more details.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Cruz Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Santa Cruz Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|2 hr
|Well Well
|4,839
|Boy, 4, shoots babysitter for stepping on his foot (Jan '09)
|Jan 17
|donniejonestreet
|4
|Watsonville gang member sentenced to life for 2... (Mar '08)
|Jan 14
|Big Time Homie14
|21
|Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09)
|Jan 14
|a-citizen
|493
|New voice in Santa Cruz County for animal right... (Jan '09)
|Jan 13
|Pat Kittle - Sant...
|214
|Teens protest legislation (Mar '06)
|Jan 9
|forum DOA
|236
|Boulder Creek man will stand trial for throwing... (Apr '10)
|Jan 3
|Grsndma
|96
Find what you want!
Search Santa Cruz Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC