Home and Garden Digest, Jan. 20, 2017: Garden Center to host free rose-pruning session

Beginning this month, the UC Master Gardeners of Monterey Bay will host free monthly gardening workshops at the group's Watsonville demonstration garden. From 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Jan. 28. Master Gardener Art Nathan will discuss training systems, species selection, and various pruning methods for grapes, then demonstrate how to make wreaths with the cuttings.Visit www.mbmg.ucanr.edu for more details.

