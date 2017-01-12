Home and Garden Digest, Jan. 13, 2017: Garden Center to host free Q&A on fruit trees
Contributed A free question-and-answer session on backyard fruit trees will be 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Jan. 14, at The Garden Company. The event is part of the 2017 series of fruit tree and gardening classes offered by the Friends of the UC Santa Cruz Farm & Garden.
